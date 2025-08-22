5 Types of Potential Partners Who Seem Nice but Might Actually Be Red Flags

I met this guy, let’s call him Greg, and everything seemed perfect. He was sweet and attentive, always texting to check in and making plans. It felt like we were already a couple. But then, when I asked him where it was going, he clammed up real quick and told me, “Let’s not label things.”

I didn’t know how to respond. He wanted all the benefits of a relationship but without any of the responsibility. And it’s not like I was reading into things. He was so affectionate and loving. He had no problem telling me he loved me, but he couldn’t call me his girlfriend.

I tried to brush it off, but the red flags were all too clear. He wanted me to be there when he wanted me, but he wasn’t willing to offer me any sort of commitment. It took me a few days, but I finally walked away. His “nice guy” act was just that, and I wasn’t falling for it anymore.