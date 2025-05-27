My Son Called It a Family Trip Until I Found Out the Real Reason I Was Invited

I knocked and called out, confused. Richard came to the other side of the door. His voice was casual — almost too casual. “Mom... You didn’t think you were coming to dinner, did you?” he said with a laugh. “Claire and I need some time to ourselves. We’re going to enjoy our evening. The kids will stay with you.” I was stunned. “Richard, what do you mean? I thought this was a family trip.”

“Don’t even try to pull that card. It is a family trip. You and the kids are family. Claire and I are taking some couple time — we have a bunch of things planned while you watch them. That’s kind of why you’re here.” I felt my heart sink.

“Please, at least unlock the door,” I said, trying to keep my voice steady. “I can’t. Alex will bolt and follow us,” he said, “This is for the best.” And sure enough, Alex was already crying. Richard and Claire left without another word.



That night, I sat on the floor with Alex in my lap, his sisters beside us watching a cartoon, and I realised the awful truth: I wasn’t invited as a guest. I was brought here as the babysitter.

I was humiliated. Angry. Hurt in a way I didn’t know how to put into words. But the kids needed me, so I didn’t show it. We ate snacks from the minibar and made pillow forts. I tucked them in with kisses and told them it had been the best day ever.