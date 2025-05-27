My In-Laws Humiliated Me in Front of the Whole Family—I Refuse to Swallow That

Hello, Bright Side,

I (30F) come from a modest background and have always supported myself. My husband (32M) earns more than I do, but we split things fairly, and I’ve never depended on him financially.

His family has never really liked me. They’ve always assumed I’m with him for the money, even though I’ve done everything I can to show that’s not the case. Last month, it was my MIL’s birthday, so we attended a big family dinner.

For my MIL’s birthday, I bought an expensive gift that I spent weeks budgeting for. But during dessert, my MIL suddenly turned to me and said, “You sure know how to spend my son’s money well.” Then, out of nowhere, my FIL stood up and added, “Cheers to the woman who figured out how to shop without lifting a finger!”