I Suspected My Stepdaughter Was Stealing From Me, So I Set Up Hidden Cameras

Hello, Bright Side,

My stepdaughter, Bella, and I never got along. While my husband was away, my money and earrings started disappearing. Our house is well-secured, so I suspected her and set up hidden cameras.

A week later, I checked the footage—it wasn’t her, it was my husband’s ex-wife. She let herself in like she’d done it a hundred times before. Walked through the house like it was still hers. She even poured herself coffee using my mug. She didn’t take anything huge—just small things here and there. But it was so casual, like this was a routine.

I was shocked. I called my husband right away and showed him the video when he got back. He just sighed. That’s all. No shock. No anger. Just this long, tired sigh. Then he said, “It was Bella. She asked me to give her mom the spare key.” I thought I misheard him.

He went on to explain that while he was away, Bella had told him she didn’t feel comfortable being alone with me. Said I was too strict, that she was anxious around me. She wanted someone she trusted nearby. So she convinced him to let her mom come by occasionally—to help with homework, check in, just be around. And he agreed. Without telling me anything. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.