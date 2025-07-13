17 Unusual Finds That Can Puzzle Even the Sharpest Minds

Some things are not what they seem. And sometimes it is difficult to understand what a thing is needed for and how to use it. Fortunately, the heroes of this article found the answers online.

“What is this strange spiral contraption? Originally cost $2,000.”

“Some secret drawer in my house. What’s it for?”

This is for storing baking trays right next to the oven. © TheMightyGoatMan / Reddit

“A tenant left this weird plastic bag in the shape of a mitten.”

It’s to wear over a foot or hand to protect medical bandages or casts while bathing. © BigShowSJG / Reddit

“There’s some big white object in the fridge, but it doesn’t fit anything.”

“A small button near the floor. When you press it, nothing happens.”

It used to be a button to call the servants. © qu33fwellington / Reddit

“I was feeding crows, and then they brought me this star.”

It’s likely a broken sweater clasp. © Fundyqueen / Reddit

“A small metallic ball, found in my high schooler’s jacket pocket, has a waxy-ish white piece stuck inside.”

That is beyond doubt a broken brass headed percussion mallet for bells/glockenspiel. © ImWrong_OnTheNet / Reddit

“I recently moved in. Just noticed these 3 wooden sticks painted white. What are they?”

This is an old-school towel dryer. © brock_lee / Reddit

“What is this heavy magnetic puck I got as a work gift?”

It’s a custom magnetic paper clip sculpture paperweight. © vicariousgluten / Reddit

“I’m renting a place, found these little plastic multicolored balls in there. Any idea what they are?”

“Bought this weird board at a thrift shop, and now I’m wondering what it is.”

It’s an aid to tying fishing flies. © gefloible / Reddit

“Found this mouse in a thrift shop. It’s hollow inside, with a hole in the front and a cork in the back. What could it be?”

It’s a shaker, kind of like a pepper shaker, but for Parmesan cheese. © Runswithturnbucklez / Reddit

“A stick about 1 foot long made of ebony with an engraved tip and an ivory handle.”

It’s either a conductor’s baton or a teacher’s pointer. © cochese25 / Reddit

“What is this small glass object with the clear liquid inside?”

It could be the vial for an aircraft coordination indicator. © ****TexansGhost / Reddit

“This very small door in an old house.”

It’s a door for a cat. © dotified / Reddit

“Found this thing at the bottom of a public pool. It doesn’t float and it doesn’t make any sound.”

Did you get it back? © ssyllpher / Reddit

It’s needed for the kids in the pool to learn how to dive. This is the heavy part of a diving toy. © Flat-Ambition-40** / Reddit

“Found this thing in a thrift shop, got curious, what’s it for?”