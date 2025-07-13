17 Unusual Finds That Can Puzzle Even the Sharpest Minds

Some things are not what they seem. And sometimes it is difficult to understand what a thing is needed for and how to use it. Fortunately, the heroes of this article found the answers online.
“What is this strange spiral contraption? Originally cost $2,000.”
“Some secret drawer in my house. What’s it for?”
“A tenant left this weird plastic bag in the shape of a mitten.”
- It’s to wear over a foot or hand to protect medical bandages or casts while bathing. © BigShowSJG / Reddit
“There’s some big white object in the fridge, but it doesn’t fit anything.”
“A small button near the floor. When you press it, nothing happens.”
“I was feeding crows, and then they brought me this star.”
“A small metallic ball, found in my high schooler’s jacket pocket, has a waxy-ish white piece stuck inside.”
“I recently moved in. Just noticed these 3 wooden sticks painted white. What are they?”
“What is this heavy magnetic puck I got as a work gift?”
“I’m renting a place, found these little plastic multicolored balls in there. Any idea what they are?”
“Bought this weird board at a thrift shop, and now I’m wondering what it is.”
“Found this mouse in a thrift shop. It’s hollow inside, with a hole in the front and a cork in the back. What could it be?”
“A stick about 1 foot long made of ebony with an engraved tip and an ivory handle.”
“What is this small glass object with the clear liquid inside?”
“This very small door in an old house.”
“Found this thing at the bottom of a public pool. It doesn’t float and it doesn’t make any sound.”
“Found this thing in a thrift shop, got curious, what’s it for?”
And here’s another bunch of mysterious objects. Check them out.