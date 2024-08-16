10+ Bag Types That Are Best to Avoid If You Don't Want to Look Fusty

Bags, just like shoes, can significantly affect your looks. Some of them can make you look more attractive, while others are best to avoid at any cost because, with them, you might look fusty.

Textile or plastic bags

Evening bags can be made of anything, and if made with high quality, they will look luxurious. But everyday options made of textiles or plastic can cheapen the look and reduce its sophistication. To avoid looking like you've just come back from the garden, choose bags made of natural or quality synthetic leather, and forget about fabric shoppers and other similarly "funny" and cute bags.

Brand replicas

Not everyone can afford a designer bag costing several thousand dollars. And there is no shame in that. But, unfortunately, not all fashionistas realize that the main thing in these accessories is not the name of a famous designer, but the quality of the product. So, they chase after replicas of the most famous models. To make a good replica of a branded item is quite difficult, and many manufacturers, who sell fakes, don't even try to do this. So, a replica usually just remotely resembles the original and has quite low quality. It's much better to buy a good, maybe not designer, bag, than to chase the logo and get a bag of dubious quality, which won't make you look beautiful, but actually shabby.

A bag with poor quality fittings

Fittings are just an addition to the bag. They should not draw all the attention to themselves. Therefore, it's not the best idea to choose a bag that has contrasting massive straps or clasps. After all, even too shiny chain or zip, which look foreign on the bag, can play a cruel joke with you and make a trendy item look shabby. And while it may seem that there's nothing special about a good zipper or rivets, their quality often has an impact on the overall look of the bag.

A bag with a lot of embellishments

Too many different "design features" just make a bag look chaotic and, yes, cheap. Experts don't recommend buying such bags, even if they are expensive products of famous brands. The fewer details and embellishments, the better.

A bag of a rounded shape

Round and bulky bags can make you look bigger than you really are. They also don't combine well with different outfits. At the same time, bag of geometric shapes - square or rectangular - are always appropriate, look modern and sophisticated. In addition, they are very comfortable.

A bag with contrasting stitching

Contrasting seams, which catch the eye, are often presented as a designer idea. In fact, they look cheap and tasteless. In a good bag, all the details look organic, and even if seams are visible, they don’t contrast with the overall look.

Black and light brown bags

Many people think that a black handbag always looks stylish, because it's a neutral color. But sometimes it just doesn't fit. A shade of your bag should be guided by the color scheme of your wardrobe. If it's dominated by basic colors, it's best to choose a bag of rich shades of blue, red or green.

Another 2 risky shades are light brown and caramel. Especially when it comes to a bag made of artificial leather. In most cases, this accessory looks cheap. It’s best to choose a deep brown shade.

Quilted bags

Many ladies wearing these bags can look fusty. The fact is that quilted bags are incredibly difficult to combine with clothes, and their design is already outdated. It's best to either choose a smooth bag without any pattern, or to wear very modern and trendy clothes.

Bags made of velvet or suede

These bags look beautiful in the shop windows, and they are also pleasant to the touch. But, unfortunately, the soft material visually weighs down both the bag and its wearer. Perhaps, these bags are not bad for winter. But in the warm season, it's best to choose a bag made of smooth materials - they look expensive and good with everything.

A bag made of patent leather

The choice of material is not an easy one. Of course, it's desirable for the bag to be made of genuine leather. However, patent leather looks tasteless. Matte leather looks much better, but it's important to make sure that a bag made of it doesn't have scratches.

A bag with thin chain straps

As a rule, they look flimsy — it looks like the bag is about to fall apart. And this can make the whole outfit look cheaper. Quality, sturdy fittings are a better idea.

Most trendy bags

Every season, designers try to come up with something new. But some models of bags look good only on the picture, besides, most trends quickly lose relevance. Therefore, it's not reasonable to hurry getting the most popular model. For example, not so long ago the saddle bag was in trend, and now it has gone out of fashion. Sometimes it's better to be faithful to the classics, which remain timeless.

Some models of totes

Perhaps, the tote is the most popular bag model. Medium-sized and with 2 handles, it is ideal for everyday wear. But it's best to avoid soft and bulky models. They look cheap and outdated. But a hard tote bag with straight lines is a hit. Another plus - it looks well with any outfit.