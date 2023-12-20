“She Needs to Leave Her Face Alone,” Lady Gaga’s Latest Appearance Sparks Controversy

Lady Gaga reunited with Bradley Cooper, her on-screen lover in A Star Is Born and her off-screen, real-life friend, to the premiere of his latest movie, Maestro. Despite not being involved in the film, she attended to offer her unconditional support to Cooper via a surprise appearance. Gaga showcased her new and captivating look and fans were eager to criticize it.

Pictured above: Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga For the movie’s screening, Lady Gaga donned an Alexander McQueen black suit, with embroidered and beaded orchids, pairing it with the Jimmy Choo Ellipse clutch. While many people admired her showing love to Cooper, the public ignited a critical discussion regarding Gaga’s face. Lady Gaga, now 37 years old, has previously revealed that she had not gone through any plastic surgery, but back in 2013, she admitted to having been obsessed with facial injections. Thanks to a concerned friend of hers who knocked some sense into her, she broke free of the habit.

Fans wasted no time in criticizing Gaga, urging her to “She needs to leave her face alone,” and others expressed nostalgia, saying “She’s only 37, I don’t know why she felt she needed this much Botox and filler. She used to be so pretty, but now looks like a wax statue.” Cooper also faced scrutiny from fans who noticed changes in his cheeks, suggesting both stars should ease up on fillers.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/East News , Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

When celebrities live their lives under constant public scrutiny, every action becomes subject to meticulous criticism. It’s natural for anyone, including you and me, to undergo noticeable changes in appearance over just a few months, and the reasons behind these changes are personal and should be respected. Another celebrity that left fans buzzing with curiosity and criticism is Jennifer Lawrence, who recently caught people’s attention with rumors about her maybe having plastic surgery...find out the entire story here.