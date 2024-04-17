Sofía Vergara Reveals She Has a New Boyfriend and Here's Everything We Know About Him

After separating from her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello, Sofía Vergara has a new man in her life. The 51-year-old cheekily confirmed that she's in love and happily dating a "handsome" man. Here's everything we know about their relationship so far.

The tragic reason behind Sofía's divorce.

Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/EAST NEWS

Sofía and Joe called off their marriage after seven years and filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. However, Sofía later revealed the reason for their separation was that Joe wanted them to have a baby together, "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."

Sofía is embracing the new chapter of her life.

At 51, Sofía Vergara has found love with 49-year-old Dr. Justin Saliman. Recently, she underwent a significant knee surgery, and it was Dr. Saliman who was by her side, offering not just medical support but also his companionship. Sofía shared her appreciation for him on social media, saying, "If u ever get a major knee surgery, make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!" and expressing her affection with "Luv u Dr @jdsaliman."

The couple first caught the public’s eye in October 2023, and since then, their relationship has only grown stronger. Known for her vibrant personality and successful career, Sofía has found someone who isn’t overwhelmed by her fame. Dr. Saliman, familiar with the celebrity world, admires Sofía for her wit and charm. Friends of the couple are thrilled, seeing the happiness in Sofía’s eyes and the respectful way Dr. Saliman treats her. Saliman was previously married to actress Bree Turner for 10 years. The couple shares a 13-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son.

