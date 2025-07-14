I Refused to Give My Birthday Cake Away, and My Colleague Lost Her Mind

Last week, for my birthday, my coworkers surprised me with a cake. It was a quiet Thursday, and I hadn’t really expected anyone to remember my birthday. I’m not big on making announcements about it, and we’d all been buried under deadlines. So when my coworkers called me into the break room with a chorus of “Surprise!” and revealed a chocolate cake with my name on it, I was genuinely touched.

They’d even scribbled a goofy birthday message on a card and added a candle to the cake. It wasn’t extravagant, but it was thoughtful, and it meant a lot. After we celebrated, one of my colleagues, who didn’t pitch in for the cake, said she wanted to take some of it home to her kids.

I agreed reluctantly. When I turned around, I was shocked to see her taking the entire leftover cake with her. I told her that she couldn’t do that. She said that she needed it because I don’t have kids. I just took the cake away from her.