I Refused to Give My Birthday Cake Away, and My Colleague Lost Her Mind
Office birthdays usually mean a few balloons, a quick “Happy Birthday,” and a store-bought cake shared among coworkers. Usually, everyone chips in to buy the cake and everything else necessary for the celebration. However, in this case, one person wanted to make it all about her and take away from the celebratory situation. What she did was equal parts awkward and unforgettable.
Last week, for my birthday, my coworkers surprised me with a cake. It was a quiet Thursday, and I hadn’t really expected anyone to remember my birthday. I’m not big on making announcements about it, and we’d all been buried under deadlines. So when my coworkers called me into the break room with a chorus of “Surprise!” and revealed a chocolate cake with my name on it, I was genuinely touched.
They’d even scribbled a goofy birthday message on a card and added a candle to the cake. It wasn’t extravagant, but it was thoughtful, and it meant a lot. After we celebrated, one of my colleagues, who didn’t pitch in for the cake, said she wanted to take some of it home to her kids.
I agreed reluctantly. When I turned around, I was shocked to see her taking the entire leftover cake with her. I told her that she couldn’t do that. She said that she needed it because I don’t have kids. I just took the cake away from her.
The room went awkwardly quiet for a moment after that, and I just walked back to my desk with the box. I didn’t feel angry, just kind of surprised that the whole thing had even happened. A few people gave me those “did that really just happen?” looks later in the day, but no one said anything out loud. I wrapped up work and brought the rest of the cake home.
Looking back, it wasn’t the cake itself that bothered me. It was the assumption that because I didn’t have kids, my share of the celebration somehow mattered less. It’s a small thing, maybe, but it stuck with me more than I expected.
Let’s analyze why the colleague’s behavior was out of line.
- Our reader was the intended recipient of the gift: The cake was bought for her, with the team’s contributions. As the birthday celebrant, she had every right to take it home. Gifts, even shared ones, belong to the recipient.
- Setting healthy boundaries: Refusing to give away something she was gifted is an example of personal boundary-setting. She didn’t act aggressively; just assertively. This is a key aspect of emotional intelligence and self-respect.
- Avoiding guilt-based manipulation: The colleague invoked guilt (“you don’t have kids”) to override the woman’s autonomy. By calmly refusing, she avoided falling into a classic emotional manipulation trap.
- Fairness and equity in group dynamics: From a fairness standpoint, everyone pitched in, except the colleague who made demands. The woman respected the efforts of those who contributed and didn’t reward someone who didn’t.
- Entitlement without contribution: Demanding to take something she didn’t help pay for is an example of entitlement bias, where someone believes they deserve special treatment regardless of effort.
- Disregard for social norms and group effort: Social contracts in group settings expect mutual contribution and respect. Taking the cake would’ve undermined trust and fairness among the team.
