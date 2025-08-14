I Refused to Let My SIL Treat Our Home Like a Hotel—My House, My Rules

My sister-in-law (26F) moved in with my husband (30M) and I (29F) about two months ago, after she broke up with her boyfriend. We offered her our guest room, rent-free, just until she’s ready to get back on her feet.

We only laid out three very simple rules before she moved in: To not spray strong perfumes inside the house, as I have sinuses, not to play loud music, especially late at night, and to clean up after herself.

She agreed immediately, but from day one, she broke all of them.