My DIL Excluded Me From the Vacation Because I Refused to Babysit—So I Turned the Tables

Dear Bright Side,

My name is Joyce. I’m a 68-year-old retired widow.

This September, my son invited me to join his family on a 10-day trip to Italy.

I was happy and thrilled, but I soon realized that my DIL wants me to stay at the hotel the whole time and babysit their 3 young kids, aged 7, 5, and 2.

I told her, “I’m not a walking daycare! I want to be a tourist and explore, not get stuck in a hotel room.”

She replied, “Then don’t come! I’ll hire a nanny instead!”

That night, without telling anyone, I booked a seat on the same flight and reserved a room at the same hotel. I wanted to teach them a lesson—prove that I don’t depend on them, and that I can take myself on vacation even if my money is limited.

My DIL froze when I revealed that I was coming too and paying my own way. My son then tried to sweet-talk me into watching the kids. He told me that “as a grandma, it was expected of me.”

I said nothing and walked away. Now I plan to go on the trip, pay my own expenses, and avoid interacting with them altogether.

I want to prove that I’m not just a grandmother—I’m also a person who deserves to travel and enjoy life.

Would I be wrong to treat them as strangers?

Am I a bad grandmother for putting my own comfort and leisure first?

Sincerely,

Joyce