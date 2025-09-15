My DIL Excluded Me From the Vacation Because I Refused to Babysit—So I Turned the Tables
Vacations are usually a time to relax, explore new places, and strengthen family bonds. But when expectations don’t align, what should be a joyful trip can quickly turn into stress and arguments. Disagreements about roles, responsibilities, and boundaries often surface most during travel. One of our readers recently shared with us how such a situation unfolded in her own family.
The letter:
Dear Bright Side,
My name is Joyce. I’m a 68-year-old retired widow.
This September, my son invited me to join his family on a 10-day trip to Italy.
I was happy and thrilled, but I soon realized that my DIL wants me to stay at the hotel the whole time and babysit their 3 young kids, aged 7, 5, and 2.
I told her, “I’m not a walking daycare! I want to be a tourist and explore, not get stuck in a hotel room.”
She replied, “Then don’t come! I’ll hire a nanny instead!”
That night, without telling anyone, I booked a seat on the same flight and reserved a room at the same hotel. I wanted to teach them a lesson—prove that I don’t depend on them, and that I can take myself on vacation even if my money is limited.
My DIL froze when I revealed that I was coming too and paying my own way. My son then tried to sweet-talk me into watching the kids. He told me that “as a grandma, it was expected of me.”
I said nothing and walked away. Now I plan to go on the trip, pay my own expenses, and avoid interacting with them altogether.
I want to prove that I’m not just a grandmother—I’m also a person who deserves to travel and enjoy life.
Would I be wrong to treat them as strangers?
Am I a bad grandmother for putting my own comfort and leisure first?
Sincerely,
Joyce
Thank you so much, Joyce, for sharing your story with us.
We truly appreciate your honesty and openness.
Our team has some thoughtful advice we’d love to share that might help in your situation.
Use Italy to Reclaim Your Own Bucket List.
- Situation: You dreamed of sightseeing, not babysitting.
- Advice: Make a list of the exact places you’ve always wanted to see in Italy — the Colosseum, Florence, gondolas in Venice. Build your own schedule around those dreams and treat this as your trip of a lifetime, not a family errand.
- Why it’s different: It shifts the trip from being about what they won’t let you do to what you’ve always wanted to do, completely reframing the purpose.
Expose the Hypocrisy Without Arguing.
- Situation: Your son says, “It’s expected of you as a grandma.”
- Advice: Instead of debating, simply ask him: “When was the last time you invited me on vacation just for me, not for childcare?” The silence will speak louder than any fight.
- Why it’s different: It’s not about refusing or bargaining — it’s about holding up a mirror so he sees how unfair his expectation is.
Turn the “Hotel Prison” Into a Social Advantage.
- Situation: Your DIL wanted you stuck in the hotel.
- Advice: If you end up at the hotel for a day, flip it on her — chat with other travelers, join group excursions from the lobby, or relax by the pool with new friends. Post photos if you like.
- Why it’s different: Instead of being “punished” by isolation, you turn the hotel into your playground — proving you can have a rich social life.
Decide What Legacy You Want With Your Grandkids.
- Situation: Right now, you’re tempted to treat your son and DIL like strangers.
- Advice: Ask yourself what memory you want your grandkids to have of this trip — Grandma sulking, or Grandma living fully. Maybe you skip babysitting, but you show up for a gelato outing, or teach them something small about Italian culture.
- Why it’s different: It’s not about your DIL anymore, but about your lasting relationship with the grandchildren — carving out moments that are yours with them, not hers.
