My Stepdaughter Said I’m Not Her Real Mother, So I Gave Her Something to Chew On

Then one night, she left her phone charging in the living room. As I walked past, the screen lit up. I shouldn’t have looked but I did.

What I saw made my chest tighten.

A group chat. Filled with cruel messages about me.

“She’s so fake.”

“I can’t stand how she tries to be my mom.”

“Counting the days until I don’t have to live with her.”

I scrolled further, each line cutting deeper than the last. Screenshots of texts I’d sent her, captioned with mocking emojis. Jokes about my cooking. Even a nickname that made me feel like a stranger in my own home.