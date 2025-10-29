I Absolutely Refused to Return My Ex’s Abandoned Dog, and She Lost It Completely

Dear BrightSide,

I’ve never been one to back down when I know I’m in the right, but this situation really threw me for a loop. So here’s the full story.

When my ex and I broke up, things got a little messy, as they often do. She had this dog, Zoe, who was adorable but a lot of work. After our split, she told me she was “too busy” to take care of Zoe and left her with me. I didn’t mind at the time. Honestly, I’ve always had a soft spot for animals. I knew Zoe needed a loving home and didn’t think much of it. She promised she’d come back for her soon, but I never heard from her again.

Months passed, and I took care of Zoe. I made sure she had everything she needed: walks, food, and love. I got pretty attached to her, to be honest. She became a real part of my life. I didn’t expect that, but I guess that’s how pets work, right? They creep into your heart without you realizing.