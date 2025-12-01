I Refuse to Share My Inheritance With My Sister—She Doesn’t Deserve a Penny of It

He had already paid off her enormous credit card debt, $80,000, just six months before he died. In the letter, he explained that she’d promised to turn her life around and stop depending on him, so he left her out of the will to help her finally become self-sufficient.



At first, I felt a mix of relief and guilt. Part of me wanted to tell her everything right away, just to show I wasn’t being selfish. But then I kept thinking, if I give her half the house now, am I just undoing what Dad was trying to teach her?

This isn’t really about the house or money; it’s about trust and letting her handle her own life. I still don’t know how to explain it to her without causing a fight. What would you do in my shoes?



— Evelyn