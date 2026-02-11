I Refuse to Keep Working Past Retirement to Support My Adult Son
Hello, Bright Side,
I came out of retirement to support my son and his family of 5. He was broke and desperate. He said it was temporary A YEAR AGO.
Yesterday, I snapped: “Get a job or get out.” He smiled and handed me an envelope. I opened it, and my blood ran cold when I saw it was an ultrasound picture.
He and his wife had been keeping her new pregnancy a secret from me. While living in my house and spending my money. I was so shocked. I asked him how he thought this was a good idea when he couldn’t even support the kids he already had without living in my house.
He got defensive and said things would “work out.” That I should be happy for them. BUT I AM NOT. This is so irresponsible, and I can’t keep carrying the weight of his choices anymore.
I gave him 2 months to find a job and move out. But I can’t stop thinking that I’m being very cruel. I know you may say that it’s not my job to solve the problems of my adult son.
But his kids and that baby on the way—they are so innocent, I feel like I betray those small souls. If I know my son and his wife are incapable of being adults, then it’s my job to take. Am I wrong? I’m so tired of thinking about it. Help.
Matthew
No way mom stand you're ground
I have 4... 3 boys and a girl... I've had to do tough love and if they love you they will understand. Stand you're ground luv and strength to you.
Dear Matthew,
Let’s list the facts to see the picture more clearly:
- You came out of retirement to support your adult son, his wife, and their 3 children.
- This was presented as temporary, but it has lasted a year.
- During that time, your son did not secure stable work.
- While fully dependent on you, he and his wife chose to have another baby.
- They kept the pregnancy secret until the moment you demanded change.
We don’t see that you threw them out overnight or cut support without warning. You gave them a clear deadline. Will this be uncomfortable for them? Yes. Will they be angry? Possibly. But that doesn’t make you wrong or cruel.
And here is something you need to hear out:
- “Things will work out” is not a plan: Maybe that’s the line he could say to his wife. But saying that to you sounds like he expects you to keep holding things together. But the timeline isn’t clear.
- Yes, the kids are innocent, but innocence doesn’t automatically create lifelong responsibility for someone who didn’t bring them into the world. If it did, grandparents would never be allowed to retire, rest, or say no.
- If you let them stay because you feel guilty, nothing changes. If you step back, something finally has to.
- Moreover, you can still care and help. You just don’t have to be the financial safety net forever.
We hope you find a way forward that brings you peace and clarity.
Bright Side
Comments
Your SON needs to grow up, AND SO do YOU. It seems all he is good at, is getting his wife pregnant. You can FALL for his BS, and KEEP SUPPORTING HIS GROWING FAMILY, OR you can kick him out NOW, not in 2 months, and tell him the gravy train is empty. Doesn't SHE have a family they can mooch off of? IF you give in one more time, give just an inch, you WILL HAVE LOST. You know that they are trying to get YOUR house for themselves, and they will destroy everything you have worked for. If you let them get away with it now, you deserve WHATEVER YOU GET.
For the love of planet, that’s your child. And your upbringing. Focus on helping him build skills or get stable work rather than kicking him out when he needs your support.
You can still support him and his kids but you don’t have to sacrifice everything. You gave them 2 months, that’s more than enough to try and find a job. If you see the effort, you can allow more. If he wouldn’t try to do something, it’s time to kick him out.