I Refuse to Keep Working Past Retirement to Support My Adult Son

Hello, Bright Side,

I came out of retirement to support my son and his family of 5. He was broke and desperate. He said it was temporary A YEAR AGO.

Yesterday, I snapped: “Get a job or get out.” He smiled and handed me an envelope. I opened it, and my blood ran cold when I saw it was an ultrasound picture.

He and his wife had been keeping her new pregnancy a secret from me. While living in my house and spending my money. I was so shocked. I asked him how he thought this was a good idea when he couldn’t even support the kids he already had without living in my house.

He got defensive and said things would “work out.” That I should be happy for them. BUT I AM NOT. This is so irresponsible, and I can’t keep carrying the weight of his choices anymore.

I gave him 2 months to find a job and move out. But I can’t stop thinking that I’m being very cruel. I know you may say that it’s not my job to solve the problems of my adult son.

But his kids and that baby on the way—they are so innocent, I feel like I betray those small souls. If I know my son and his wife are incapable of being adults, then it’s my job to take. Am I wrong? I’m so tired of thinking about it. Help.

Matthew