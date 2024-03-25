A Woman Demands Bigger Airline Seats for Her Butt, Looks Unrecognizable in Old Photos

A young model has sparked a global conversation with a simple request: make airplane seats wider. The influencer pleads that bodies are changing and hence, airplane seats should be made bigger too. When faced with criticism, the model revealed she has not had any surgeries to enhance her butt and shared old photos.

A viral dilemma.

Gracie Bon, a social media star from Panama, went viral when she shared a video of herself on a plane. It showed her struggling to buckle up in an airplane seat. Her discomfort was evident as she tried to adjust herself in the cramped space. The video struck a chord with many, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms.

She elaborated on her struggle and many resonated with her.

Despite booking first-class tickets, Gracie found no respite. She faced the same issue. The seats were still just too small for her curvaceous figure. This led her to voice a bold statement. She urged airplanes should have bigger seats. She also argued that it’s not her responsibility to change her body to fit into the seats.

Gracie’s message received both support and criticism.

Gracie’s outspokenness brought mixed reactions. While some applauded her for standing up for plus-sized individuals, others criticized her. They suggested that her body’s proportions were a result of plastic surgery. Gracie stood firm, countering that her physique was natural. She requested that the airline industry adapt to accommodate everyone despite their size.

The model shared her impressive transformation journey.

Putting the negative comments about her having surgery to make her butt bigger to rest, Gracie spoke out. She shared before and after photos of herself. She clarified that she used to weigh 300 lbs (136 kg). When she was 21 years old, she decided to adopt a healthier lifestyle. She started working out and taking care of herself. She also added that she made such a decision as her weight started affecting her health and led to knee pain and breathing issues.

She admitted to having surgeries on her upper body.

Gracie successfully lost 100 lbs (45 kg). She confesses that to deal with extra skin, she opted for surgery. In fact, she says she had «many» small surgeries to remove the loose skin. Gracie also promotes body positivity and believes that no one body type is superior. We should all feel comfortable in our own skin without giving into beauty standards.