Young Woman Shares Her Fox Eye Surgery Journey—The Results Are Leaving People in Shock

Nelly, known as @nelnoire on TikTok, recently went viral after documenting her fox eye surgery, getting 10 million views. In her video, she shared every stage of the journey—from her pre-surgery appearance to the striking final results.

She had the procedure done at a clinic specializing in aesthetic enhancements. The surgery, aimed at creating a lifted, almond-shaped eye, involved removing excess skin to refine her eyelids.