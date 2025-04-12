Young Woman Shares Her Fox Eye Surgery Journey—The Results Are Leaving People in Shock
A young woman recently shared her exciting journer with fox eye surgery on social media, a controversial cosmetic procedure that lifts and elongates the eyes. From consultations to recovery, she captivated viewers with honest updates about every step of her journey.
Before the procedure:
Nelly, known as @nelnoire on TikTok, recently went viral after documenting her fox eye surgery, getting 10 million views. In her video, she shared every stage of the journey—from her pre-surgery appearance to the striking final results.
She had the procedure done at a clinic specializing in aesthetic enhancements. The surgery, aimed at creating a lifted, almond-shaped eye, involved removing excess skin to refine her eyelids.
After the procedure:
Nelly shared that her decision to get fox eye surgery was inspired by a past photoshoot where makeup artists used tape to lift her eyes, creating a sculpted look. She loved the effect so much that she wanted a permanent change.
However, the procedure wasn’t a walk in the park. Nelly described the first few days as especially painful, rating her discomfort a 7 or 8 out of 10. Swelling and bruising were unavoidable, but she assured her followers that the final results made it all worthwhile.
How she looks after the procedure:
Nelly’s transformation sparked a big discussion online. Some people admired her confidence, while others wondered if cosmetic surgery was really necessary at her age. As fox eye surgery becomes more popular, her viral video might influence others thinking about it.
Loved or criticized, her story shows how beauty trends keep changing and how people choose to enhance their appearance.
