I Refuse to Bury My Dream to Save My Sister’s Kid, I’m Not a Fairy Godmother

Anna shared, “Melissa is married to Jake—the golden boy from high school who went on to become a partner at one of the best law firms in Dallas. They have a huge kitchen with quartz counters, a nanny, a backyard pool. Melissa works part-time in interior design, mostly passion projects, with more client gifts than clients. They’re not hurting. Let’s just say that.

But then came the call. ‘It’s Lily,’ she whispered through the phone. ‘She’s sick. Stage four cancer. It’s... it’s bad.’

Lily. My niece. Four years old. Bright as a firefly. Loves glitter, ponies, asking deep questions about clouds. I left everything and drove up immediately. Lily was in a hospital bed, her curls thin, her skin pale, IV lines tangled like fragile string around her arm.

It was neuroblastoma. The kind that takes everything. There was a new trial in Boston with promising results—but it wasn’t covered. They needed over $300,000 just to get started.

‘We’re selling the lake house,’ Melissa said, rubbing her temples. ‘And I’ve paused the remodel for now. But we’re still short. We need help.’

Then she looked me in the eye. And I knew what she was about to say. ‘I was hoping you could give us your part of Grandma’s inheritance. You’re not... locked into anything yet, right?’

I froze. ‘I’ve signed contracts, made deposits. That money is the salon.’ She hesitated, ‘But it hasn’t opened. You could get out of it. A penalty, maybe, but—this is Lily.’

‘You guys have assets. Real ones,’ I said. ‘You’re not broke.’ ‘We’ve already stretched,’ she said, too quickly.

‘Have you sold your cars? Liquidated anything besides the vacation house?’ My voice was sharper than I intended. ‘That’s not fair,’ she said, standing straighter. ‘You’re not a parent. You don’t know what this feels like.’”

Anna wrote, “She was right—I didn’t. But I also knew what it felt like to spend twenty years fighting for something no one else believed in. To finally have the chance, just once, to put myself first.

‘I love Lily,’ I said. ‘But this dream is the only thing I’ve ever had that’s mine.’

Her face shifted. The pity disappeared, ‘So you’re saying no?’

I didn’t answer. I didn’t have to. She left without saying goodbye. And she didn’t return my texts.”