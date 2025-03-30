I Don’t Want to See My MIL in Our House Ever Again

The final straw came last Friday. I came home from work, walked into our room, and froze. My entire closet was empty. She had bagged my clothes and said, “You dress too plainly. I ordered you some more colorful outfits.” I couldn’t even speak. My husband just said, “She’s trying to help. You could use a change.”

I feel like I’m losing control of my own life and space. How do I set boundaries without coming off like the villain?