My MIL Kept Guilt-Tripping Me for Not Eating Her Cooking, So I Found a Pretty Revenge

My Indian mother-in-law thinks that she is the best cook in the world and that everyone, including her son and daughter-in-law, should beg for her cooking. Well, culturally, I’m not used to a lot of Indian food because of the spices, but I will try to eat the ones I can enjoy. Many times, I’ll politely tell her I am not hungry or I’ll munch on some, but sometimes that’s not a good enough response, and she’ll start guilt-tripping me with “So you don’t like my cooking?” Or “Everyone loves my food, why don’t you?”



My significant other usually will jump in to stop her, but it always puts me in a weird spot since, on day one of meeting me, she told me point-blank that she doesn’t like Chinese food. I’m Chinese, and it kind of threw me off because there are so many varieties of Chinese food, and for her to just say she hates the entire category seems odd to me.