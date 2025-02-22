Stepmom Shuts Out 7-Year-Old From Family Tradition—Dad Refuses to Stay Silent

We've been married for 5 years. My wife has 3 kids from her past marriage—two daughters (15 and 13) and a son (11). I have my own daughter, Anna, who’s 7.

Since day one, I’ve treated her kids as my own, providing for them, supporting them, and making sure they never feel like they’re anything less than family. Lately, I realized that my wife hasn’t extended that same effort to my daughter.

It’s subtle—she’s never outright cruel, but it’s in the way she barely acknowledges her. She asks her kids how their day was, checks in on their homework, and makes their favorite snacks.

But when it comes to Anna, she barely says a word. If she talks, my wife nods absently, like she’s just waiting for her to stop. I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m imagining it, that they just need more time to bond. But last night shattered the illusion.