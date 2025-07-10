Says to your MIL, you just doing what she has done. If she don't like it being done to her, then why she do it to you ?
MIL Always Excludes Us From Family Events, So I Gave Her a Taste of Her Own Medicine
A woman wrote to Bright Side with a story that hit us right in the heart. After years of being treated like an outsider by her wealthy mother-in-law (excluded from weddings, cropped out of family photos, and never truly welcomed), she finally reached her breaking point. So when her son’s birthday rolled around, she made a bold decision, and the fallout was immediate.
The letter.
Dear Bright Side,
My relationship with my mother-in-law has always been strained, but it wasn’t until my daughter’s birthday that I realized how deep the wounds went. My MIL, who’s always been wealthy and well-connected, never considered me or my children as part of her “real” family. Over the years, she excluded us from family events—weddings, reunions, even family photos. She never made an effort to include us, and I put up with it longer than I should have.
Things came to a head when my daughter asked me why she was never included in family pictures with Grandma. That was the moment I realized I wasn’t just letting my MIL’s behavior slide, I was teaching my kids that it was okay to accept being left out and disrespected.
So, I took a stand. This year, for my son’s birthday, I threw him a big celebration, surrounded by people who truly love and care for him. And, for the first time, I didn’t invite my MIL. Her reaction was swift. Within an hour, she was calling me petty and cruel, telling my husband he should be ashamed. But despite her anger, she still hasn’t acknowledged the hurt her exclusion caused us over the years.
Now, I’m left wondering: Did I do the right thing? Did I go too far? I feel conflicted but at peace knowing I did what I thought was best for my children.
5 Pieces of Advice for Handling Toxic Family Dynamics
- Set Boundaries Early:
If someone in your life constantly disrespects you or your family, it’s important to set clear and healthy boundaries. As hard as it might be, you need to stick to them and make it clear that disrespect will not be tolerated. In my case, I had to stop making excuses for my MIL’s behavior and address it head-on. You’re not obligated to put up with mistreatment just because they’re family.
- Protect Your Children:
Kids are sponges, absorbing everything they see and hear. When your child is exposed to negativity, especially from family, it sends a harmful message. By standing up for your children, you teach them that their self-worth comes first, and they deserve to be treated with love and respect. You owe it to your children to protect them from toxic dynamics, even if it means making difficult decisions.
- Take a Step Back:
Sometimes, the best way to heal from family drama is to take a step back. My MIL’s refusal to acknowledge her behavior made it impossible to have a healthy relationship with her. Distance allowed me to realize I wasn’t doing this for revenge, but out of self-preservation for my family’s emotional well-being. Giving yourself space to process emotions can help you see the bigger picture.
- Communicate Clearly and Respectfully:
When family members don’t understand why you’re making a certain decision, try to communicate as calmly and respectfully as possible. You’re not obligated to explain yourself endlessly, but clear, direct communication can help avoid misunderstandings. I made sure to explain to my husband my reasoning behind not inviting his mom, and while he didn’t agree with me, he understood where I was coming from.
- Don’t Feel Guilty for Protecting Your Peace:
It’s natural to feel guilty, especially when family is involved, but at the end of the day, your peace and well-being are paramount. You’re allowed to make decisions that serve your happiness and mental health. As hard as it was to not invite my MIL, I don’t regret it because I was protecting my family from emotional harm.
