MIL Always Excludes Us From Family Events, So I Gave Her a Taste of Her Own Medicine

Dear Bright Side,

My relationship with my mother-in-law has always been strained, but it wasn’t until my daughter’s birthday that I realized how deep the wounds went. My MIL, who’s always been wealthy and well-connected, never considered me or my children as part of her “real” family. Over the years, she excluded us from family events—weddings, reunions, even family photos. She never made an effort to include us, and I put up with it longer than I should have.

Things came to a head when my daughter asked me why she was never included in family pictures with Grandma. That was the moment I realized I wasn’t just letting my MIL’s behavior slide, I was teaching my kids that it was okay to accept being left out and disrespected.