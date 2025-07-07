10 Jaw-Dropping Roommate Stories That Actually Happened

Living with someone means seeing them every single day, so having a good roommate really matters. But not everyone gets that lucky. We’ve collected wild, messy, and downright crazy roommate stories that’ll make you feel better about your own situation. These people didn’t just deal with annoying habits; they lived with total nightmares. Some of these stories are so unbelievable, they feel like scenes from a thriller.

  • My roommate used to hum in the shower, always the same melody, soft and low. One night, I heard the humming again, but the bathroom light was off and the door was open. I assumed it was my imagination until he came home from his night shift and asked why the shower curtain was soaked. We moved out a week later after the humming happened twice more. No one was ever inside.
  • “In college, I had a 6:30 am required class. (Culinary arts, ordering and warehouse management if you’re wondering). My first college roommate would come back to the room around midnight most nights, flip on the lights and loudly play League of Legends.” ©zombiedinosaur5 / Reddit
  • She never locked her bedroom door. One morning, she found her bed flipped upside down and all her shoes lined up perfectly along the windowsill. She thought I was messing with her, but I’d been gone that night. We checked the door cam footage—no one came in. The footage glitches for about 30 seconds around 3:12 a.m.
  • “Once I had a housemate who never returned kitchen utensils to the kitchen after using them. When I moved into that apartment we had something like 20 forks and by the time I moved out, there were no forks left in the utensil drawer and I was keeping one in my room so that he wouldn’t steal it.” ©Unknown author / Reddit
  • I came home late and saw my roommate, sweaty, slip into his room. 10 minutes later, the front door opened: he walked in. I said, “Weren’t you just here?” He froze and whispered urgently, “Go next door. Now!” Later, I was shocked to find that he sometimes sleepwalks when he’s extremely stressed. That night, he had returned from his jog, taken a shower, and slipped into a deep dissociative state—walking around and interacting like normal, but with no memory of it afterward. We laughed about it the next day, but I bought a doorbell cam and started double-checking everything—just in case.
  • “She would brush her long hair and clean out the brush. Then, to dispose of the hair, she would stuff it in the sink drain. Normal people throw it in the trash. She clogged the sink constantly.” ©blackday44 / Reddit
  • I started noticing that every time I left a dish in the sink, it would disappear. Not get cleaned—vanish. When I finally asked my roommate, he opened the coat closet and showed me four grocery bags full of dirty forks, plates, and mugs. “I panicked,” he said. “It spiraled.” We spent three hours doing dishes and rethinking our life choices.
  • “I once shared a house with 3 other people. We would label our food, and each of us had our own shelf in the pantry. Some food was shared like milk, but most was not. I once came back to find my roommate eating my peanut butter straight from the jar, with a spoon. -Double dipping and all. Despite seeing my name on the lid, he thought I bought the jar to share because it was a “family size” and "nobody needs that much peanut butter"(I like my peanut butter). Levi was the worst roommate I’ve ever had. Unfortunately, this was just one of many stories." ©-thedartedash- / Reddit
  • My roommate ate exactly one hard-boiled egg every night before bed. No salt, no pepper. Just stared at it quietly for a full minute, then ate it in two bites. When I asked him why, he said, “Tradition.” He would not elaborate. I stopped asking after a week.
  • “Against my will, he ’borrowed’ my clean underwear for a date and returned it dirty.” ©Unknown author / Reddit

