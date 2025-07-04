I Refuse to Let My MIL Stay With Us Unless She Agrees to My Rules

Hi Bright Side,

I’m in a tough spot, and I really need a neutral perspective. I recently returned to work after being home with my three young kids, and like many working moms, I’m struggling to juggle everything—meals, laundry, childcare, and work stress.

My lonely MIL offered to live with us and look after our kids.

I wasn’t thrilled. But she helped us buy the house, so I agreed.

Still, I knew this arrangement could go sideways unless we were clear from the start.

So I set my rules. When she found out, she panicked. I’m shocked that my husband took her side! Here’s what I asked for: