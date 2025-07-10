I Didn’t Pay for My MIL’s 68th Birthday — She Can’t Keep Using Me

Hi Bright Side,

My mother-in-law had been depending on us since my father-in-law passed away, especially when it came to her extravagant birthday dinners. But when the bill arrived, everything changed. My husband’s words cut through the air:

“Mom, we’re not paying for this. We know what you’ve been taking advantage of us for.”

It turns out that my mother-in-law had a retirement fund, which she had kept hidden from us. We only found out after overhearing my sister-in-law’s child talk about it. For years, she had asked us for money to help cover her expenses, but when it came time to cover the dinner, she was far from open about her savings.

When the check came, my husband confronted her, “Mom, we’re not covering anymore. We already revealed that you’ve been taking advantage of us.” My sister-in-law was shocked, and my MIL nervously replied, “She’s my daughter; I have to help her.”