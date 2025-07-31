I Refused to Care for My Mom—I Got No Inheritance Anyway

Dear Bright Side Team,

My sister Jane struggled financially and asked our mom to give her the house as an “early inheritance.” Mom agreed—on the condition that Jane would take care of her. Jane accepted.

But then, Jane suddenly passed away. I was stunned when Mom called me and said, “Your sister left you with her responsibilities—to take care of me. She also had many debts, and you should help cover them.”

I told her I’m not going to take care of her or pay off Jane’s debts. Jane had already used up most of Mom’s money and assets while she was alive. There’s nothing left for me—no inheritance, no support.

Now, my mom says I’m greedy and selfish. She feels betrayed and underappreciated, especially as a single mom who raised us both.

But... was I really wrong?

Best regards,

Kylie