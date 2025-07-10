I Refused to Give Up My Table for a Big Family at the Restaurant — I Got There First
Eating out is something many of us enjoy—whether it’s grabbing a quick bite at McDonald’s or dining at a fancy restaurant. One man found himself in an awkward situation when he chose not to give up his table to a large family, and things didn’t go over smoothly.
They wrote,
“The other night, I treated myself to dinner at an upscale restaurant. It was pretty full, but I was lucky enough to get a cozy two-seater by the window with a great view. I placed my order and was casually scrolling on my phone.
Not long after, one of the servers approached and asked if I’d be willing to switch to a small table near the kitchen so they could push mine together with another for a bigger group. I glanced over and saw six people, including two kids, waiting. I refused—I was already settled in and didn’t feel like giving up my quiet spot by the window for a noisy table next to the kitchen.”
They added,
“The server looked tense but said, ’OK.’ I was shocked when, minutes later, the mom of the family came up and said, ‘Wow, some people have no consideration.’ That really caught me off guard.
Later, I told a friend about what happened. She said I probably should’ve moved—it would’ve been a minor inconvenience for me, but a major help for a family. Now I can’t help but question if I was just being difficult. Was I wrong for staying put?”
People on Reddit quickly jumped into the conversation, sharing their thoughts and opinions on what happened. The comment section filled up with different takes, including reactions like:
- You can’t always rock up to a restaurant with no reservation and expect a table of 6 to be available. One time a larger group came in. I offered to move because I was alone, and the restaurant refused. They said that those people should have made a reservation, and moving people cannot be seen as the norm. © Sea-Ad9057 / Reddit
- As a former restaurant manager, they should’ve offered you something in return for moving. It should’ve been the manager and not a server. “Sir, we would like to offer you 10% off your meal and a complimentary dessert if you’re willing to enjoy it at another table.” Although I agree in principle that the larger group should have reserved, I also believe that a restaurant should offer hospitality and grace. There was an easy opportunity to make everyone happy here.
© Perfectionconvention / Reddit
- I don’t know if I could resist the social pressure, but a table near the windows for a table near the kitchen does not sound like a great proposal. © andvell / Reddit
- I would have looked at the mother, directly in the eye, and said, loudly, “Wow some people are rude and entitled!” © GirlStiletto / Reddit
- You’re a paying customer and have as much right to enjoy the experience as anyone else, whether you’re alone or not. Being in a group shouldn’t entitle those people to anything. The woman was rude and the adults in the group obviously not the brightest, as the simple expedient of calling ahead and making a reservation for six would have ensured no problems. © ja***1979 / Reddit
- My daughter has been a waitress for 18 years in fine dining establishments. She says the #1 rule as a server is that once a customer is seated, you never ask them to move. They can ask, but the server does not. This server was wrong to even suggest it. © Valuable-Release-868 / Reddit
