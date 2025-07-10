I Refused to Give Up My Table for a Big Family at the Restaurant — I Got There First

They wrote,



“The other night, I treated myself to dinner at an upscale restaurant. It was pretty full, but I was lucky enough to get a cozy two-seater by the window with a great view. I placed my order and was casually scrolling on my phone.

Not long after, one of the servers approached and asked if I’d be willing to switch to a small table near the kitchen so they could push mine together with another for a bigger group. I glanced over and saw six people, including two kids, waiting. I refused—I was already settled in and didn’t feel like giving up my quiet spot by the window for a noisy table next to the kitchen.”