I Canceled My Birthday After My Friends Said I Should Pay Since I’m the Only Vegan

I’m vegan. Quietly. No preaching. No “did you know” lectures. Just doing my thing.

For my 30th birthday, I picked a cozy spot for dinner. Not a vegan restaurant—just one with plenty of plant-based and regular options. I even double-checked the menu to make sure everyone would have something they liked.

Then the group chat happened.

Someone joked, “So we’re going to your rabbit food restaurant?”

Another chimed in, “Wait... do we all have to go vegan for this?”

I said, “No, you can order whatever you want.”

Then came the kicker: “Well, if this is your place and your diet, maybe you should cover the bill.”

And they weren’t joking.

Two friends backed it up. Said I was “controlling the vibe” and they were “adjusting” for me—so I should treat everyone. On my birthday.

I was stunned. No one would say this if I were gluten-free or allergic to nuts.

So I canceled. The whole thing.

Then I did something I didn’t plan to: I booked a table for one—at a fancy steakhouse. Yes, a steakhouse.

The irony? They had an amazing vegan tasting menu.

I posted a pic of the meal, tagged the restaurant, and added: “Celebrating 30 with good food and even better company. ✌️”

A few friends texted after: “Wait—did you go to dinner anyway?”

I replied: “Yep. Best birthday I’ve had in years.”