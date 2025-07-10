Men and Women Prefer Different Lip Sizes, According to Studies

The study sparked discussions, with some users sharing their thoughts on social media. One person asked, “Could this explain why so many young girls are getting lip fillers, when I personally have never heard a man say they find this attractive?”

Another chimed in, “This is what guys have been saying. It’s not us that are driving these beauty standards. It’s women prescribing these beauty standards upon themselves.”

A professional photographer also weighed in: “This trend bugs me. In my own experience over thousands of photoshoots and more than two decades of talking with men and women I’ve photographed, men do generally find natural lips far more attractive and worse, women often complain that they don’t think their own injections look great, but they continue to have them done due to peer pressure or feeling like they have to stay ’young’-looking for as long as possible. I don’t know how they came to equate bigger lips with youth, but I’m sure there’s some advertising influence in that conversation somewhere.”

These comments highlight a disconnect between popular beauty trends and what men actually find attractive.