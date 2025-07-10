Men and Women Prefer Different Lip Sizes, According to Studies
In a fast-paced world where beauty standards constantly shift, a recent study has revealed fascinating differences in how men and women view the ideal lip size. The research delves into the reasons behind these preferences and what this might mean in the bigger picture.
During the study, participants were shown digitally altered images of faces with different lip sizes.
They were then asked to rate the attractiveness of these images, allowing the researchers to examine gender-based preferences.
Key findings:
- General preferences: Across the board, participants found men with thinner lips and women with fuller lips to be more attractive.
- Gender-specific preferences: Female participants preferred plumper lips on women’s faces, while male participants were more drawn to natural, unaltered lips on women.
- Isolated lip perception: Interestingly, when participants were shown just images of lips without the rest of the face, their ratings of attractiveness still shifted, indicating that lip size is seen as an independent feature of facial beauty.
These findings align with the rise of lip filler treatments, a trend that’s gaining popularity, especially on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.
Influencers sporting full lips have made this look a widespread beauty ideal, contributing to a phenomenon called “lip dysmorphia.” This term describes how repeated exposure to beauty standards can influence how we view our own appearance.
The study sparked discussions, with some users sharing their thoughts on social media. One person asked, “Could this explain why so many young girls are getting lip fillers, when I personally have never heard a man say they find this attractive?”
Another chimed in, “This is what guys have been saying. It’s not us that are driving these beauty standards. It’s women prescribing these beauty standards upon themselves.”
A professional photographer also weighed in: “This trend bugs me. In my own experience over thousands of photoshoots and more than two decades of talking with men and women I’ve photographed, men do generally find natural lips far more attractive and worse, women often complain that they don’t think their own injections look great, but they continue to have them done due to peer pressure or feeling like they have to stay ’young’-looking for as long as possible. I don’t know how they came to equate bigger lips with youth, but I’m sure there’s some advertising influence in that conversation somewhere.”
These comments highlight a disconnect between popular beauty trends and what men actually find attractive.
The study offers valuable insight into body image issues and the motivations behind certain cosmetic choices.
It seems that repeatedly encountering specific beauty ideals can alter how we view ourselves, potentially leading to a cycle of increasing cosmetic procedures.
Professor Alais pointed out, “Not only do the results indicate that lip plumping may primarily appeal to women, but also that exposure to faces with artificially enhanced lip sizes could lead to ’lip dysmorphia.’”
