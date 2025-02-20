Princess Catherine Debuts a New 2025 Hairstyle People May Want to Copy
Princess Catherine has always been a trendsetter when it comes to fashion and beauty, and her hairstyles are no exception. Over the years, she has experimented with different looks, each one effortlessly elegant and timeless. From chic bobs to voluminous waves, her hair transformations have inspired fans worldwide.
Now, in 2025, she’s debuted a new hairstyle that has everyone talking. But before we dive into her latest appearance, let’s take a look back at some of her most iconic hairstyles over the years.
A stylish bob
In 2017, Princess Catherine made headlines with a clever hair illusion at the National Service of Remembrance. Instead of wearing her hair down or in an updo, she styled it in a way that made it look like she had a bob.
By pinning her longer strands under her hat, she created a sleek and sophisticated look that perfectly complemented her ensemble. This faux bob showcased her ability to experiment with her hair while maintaining her signature royal elegance.
Layers
After taking time off for maternity leave in 2018, Princess Catherine returned to the public eye with a fresh new haircut. This time, she embraced soft layers, adding movement and dimension to her hair.
The subtle change made her long locks look even more polished, proving that a simple layering technique can completely transform a hairstyle. Her effortless, glossy waves with face-framing layers became an instant inspiration for many looking to refresh their look.
Beach waves
By 2021, the Princess of Wales embraced a more relaxed yet equally stylish look. A photograph of her and Prince William revealed her effortlessly tousled beach waves, a departure from her usual structured styles.
This laid-back, wavy hairstyle exuded a natural and modern vibe while still maintaining a touch of royal refinement. The look became a go-to for those wanting a versatile hairstyle that works for both casual and formal occasions.
The famous ponytail.
Princess Catherine has also mastered the art of the ponytail. In 2023, she showed off one of her most stylish takes on the look, wearing a high ponytail with a curled point.
This hairstyle added a youthful and sophisticated flair to her overall appearance, proving that a well-done ponytail can be just as glamorous as an intricate updo. Whether paired with a formal gown or a casual daytime outfit, her sleek and voluminous ponytail became an instant fan favorite.
Her new look:
Fast-forward to 2025, and Princess Catherine has once again refreshed her hairstyle—this time, amid the news of her remission. To mark her birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt online post featuring a new photo of Kate. In the image, her hair appeared slightly different, signaling yet another evolution in her signature style.
According to a hair expert, her latest look is an upgraded version of the classic "Hollywood wave," featuring a deep, brushed-out curl that adds volume and sophistication. By parting her hair at the back and pushing it forward, she created what stylists call a "royal wave," a beautifully polished yet effortlessly glamorous style that’s bound to inspire many in 2025.
