8 Dressing Rules to Elevate Your Look, According to a Stylist

Fashion expert Lydia Tomlinson has you covered with putting together a polished outfit. Known for her viral Educational Style Content on Instagram, Lydia has helped countless women with her practical styling tips. From the dos and don’ts of outfit proportions to subtle tricks that can elevate your look, she shares the fashion rules for every woman. Here are 8 of her top styling principles that can transform the way you dress.

1. Too many lines:

Lydia Tomlinson went viral with a video explaining the dos and don’ts of a holiday party outfit, racking up 3 million views. In the clip, she breaks down why some outfits lack balance—specifically when too many horizontal lines cut off the body. In her “wrong” example, the neckline of a sweater, the hem of a mini skirt, and the top of ankle boots all create visual interruptions, making the look feel disjointed. To fix this, Lydia swaps the sweater for a structured shirt with shoulder pads, creating a stronger silhouette, and trades ankle boots for pointed heels to elongate the legs.

2. The perfect outfit formula:

For those who struggle with outfit coordination, Lydia provides a foolproof styling formula: matching color jacket + matching color top + contrasting color bottoms. This simple method ensures a balanced and cohesive look every time. Whether it’s a neutral blazer and top paired with dark trousers or a bold-colored jacket and top and jeans, this formula eliminates guesswork and guarantees effortlessly stylish outfits.

3. Pops of color:

Adding color to a neutral outfit can be tricky, but Lydia warns against overdoing it. In her styling advice, she emphasizes that an accent color should be just that—an accent. Overloading on one pop of color, like matching a bag, shoes, belt, glasses, socks, and blazer, makes the look feel forced. Instead, she suggests limiting the accent color to just two accessories, like a bag and shoes or earrings and a belt, to keep the outfit chic and intentional.

4. Add a neck scarf:

One of Lydia’s go-to tips for making autumn outfits more interesting is incorporating a patterned neck scarf. A neutral outfit can sometimes feel dull, but a scarf in rich tones or an eye-catching pattern instantly elevates the look. Whether tied elegantly around the neck or draped over a blazer, it adds a touch of sophistication and personality to an otherwise simple ensemble.

5. Matching flats to your bag:

For a polished and well-thought-out outfit, Lydia recommends matching the color of your flats to your bag. This small styling trick creates a sense of harmony without feeling overly coordinated. It’s especially useful when an outfit has multiple colors—tying the shoes and bag together can help bring balance and prevent the look from feeling too chaotic.

6. How to style your earings:

Accessories can make or break an outfit, and Lydia has a few key rules when it comes to earrings. If you’re wearing detailed accessories, like a statement belt, keep your earrings simple to avoid visual clutter. Additionally, she advises matching the shape and color of your earrings to the buttons on your blouse—gold buttons pair well with gold earrings, round buttons complement round earrings. And when wearing a minimal outfit, that’s the time to opt for bold, detailed earrings to add interest.

7. “Old money” style:

The “old money” aesthetic is popular, but Lydia warns against making it look too much like a costume. An outfit featuring every old-money staple—pearls, a striped shirt, a structured jacket, a tan belt, and Chanel ballet flats—can feel overdone. Instead, she suggests a more relaxed approach, keeping the classic color palette while mixing in modern, effortless fits. This creates a refined yet natural-looking style rather than a caricature of the trend.

8. How to wear a satin skirt:

Satin skirts can be tricky to style, but Lydia’s tip is simple: match the color of the skirt with the top or sweater you’re wearing. This monochrome approach creates a sleek and elegant silhouette, making the outfit look intentional and put together. Whether pairing a champagne satin skirt with a beige sweater or a black satin skirt with a matching top, this rule ensures a chic and cohesive look.