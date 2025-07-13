I Refused to Be Bossed Around by My SIL, and the Family Blew Up

“Most nights after dinner, I eat a small ice cream cone. It’s literally the Joy Mini Cups with a teeny scoop of ice cream. Maybe a big scoop if I’m having a rough day, but that’s kinda rare. This is my one fun thing I do for myself.

My brother, his wife and their daughter are staying with me for a few weeks. I’m happy to have them here. Usually, we’ll eat dinner together and go our separate ways for the evening. They watch a lot of TV, so they’re usually all in the living room.

I’ve been eating my little cone, but my sister-in-law approached me and asked me if I could stop. She said that my niece is starting to ask why she doesn’t get to have ice cream, and my sister-in-law lied to her and told her that ice cream is a ’sometimes food’.”