Meg Ryan, 62, Is Praised for Finally Looking Her Age As She Stuns in Her Latest Appearance

In 2023, a photo of Meg Ryan caused a stir online because she looked unrecognizable during the screening of Michael J. Fox’s documentary. Now, a year later, at the 2024 Oscars, the star looked completely different, and fans were praising her for aging naturally.

Meg Ryan in 2023.

In a group photo that included Michael J. Fox, the actress displayed smooth, wrinkle-free skin, fuller lips, and her iconic blonde locks. Quickly, the internet was flooded with comments speculating about her undergoing plastic surgery, a claim Ryan had always denied.

Meg Ryan at the 2024 Oscars party.

The 62-year-old star captivated attendees at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party as she dazzled in a sleeveless dress shimmering with gold and silver floral designs.



The bodice of the ensemble boasted a short, lacy skirt, adorned with opulent floral embroidery cascading across her chest.

Meg’s coordinating skirt gracefully descended to the floor, concealing her footwear beneath its flowing length.

Fans were quick to compliment the Sleepless in Seattle actress and they pointed out how Meg is ’’aging naturally’’.

Another person noted, ’’She looks great! For a while there, was way too much Botox, especially fillers...I’m glad the damage wasn’t permanent.’’ A third person commented, ’’I’m glad she looks more natural lately, more like herself. She looks great!’’

