Johnny Depp Shows Off Drastic Dental Makeover After Years of ‘Damaged’ Teeth Controversy

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/East News

Johnny Depp fans got a surprise on August 30, 2024, when @k*****bartender, a bartender from Lorraine’s Cafe & High Tide, posted some amazing footage. The Pirates of the Caribbean star looked unrecognizable with his new, healthy smile— a huge upgrade from his previous “damaged” teeth. In a recent Instagram video, Johnny Depp is living it up during his Bahamas vacation. He’s seen having a blast at a beachside bar in Exuma, mingling with patrons and staff while showing off his new smile. The clip even captures Depp stepping behind the bar, mixing drinks, and enjoying himself to the fullest.

In the clip, Johnny Depp tries a bartender’s creation and enjoys it so much that he jokes, “You better copyright this immediately.” One of the carousel images shows Depp posing next to the artwork of his iconic Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean. This moment comes after he faced criticism at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where his dental hygiene raised eyebrows during the premiere of Jeanne du Barry. Fans expressed concern, with some describing his teeth as “rotting” and urging him to see a dentist. Fast-forward to now, and those same fans are celebrating Depp’s apparent dental makeover as he looks vibrant and cheerful, showing off his newly brightened smile. One fan commented, “He looks so happy! And healthy—look, he got his teeth fixed!!!!!”

Fans couldn’t help but notice the difference, with comments like, “Am I right to see that his teeth are looking brighter than ever before???” and “Is it just me, or do his teeth look straighter?!” Fans are taking notice of his new look, with one commenting, “Def got his teeth done! Looks so good.”

Johnny Depp, who transformed his teeth for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean, once openly talked about his dental struggles in the ’90s. “I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub,” he admitted. In the same interview, Depp revealed his dislike for perfect teeth: “When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall. I’d rather swallow a tick than have that!”

