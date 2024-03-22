My Fiancée Kicked Her Gay Teenage Daughter Out, I Made Her Taste Her Own Medicine

A man has recently taken to Reddit to tell people about his family scandal. He wanted advice in a very tough situation with his fiancé and her daughter. The teenage girl came out to her mom as gay, and the reaction of the man’s future wife was disgusting for him. Now he’s torn by the necessity to make a further decision about the girl and about his own relationship and its future.

The man turned to Reddit to tell about his family conflict.

The man came to Reddit to find out people’s opinion on a scandalous situation in his family and to seek advice from those who probably have appeared in such situations before. He started his post, saying, «I’ve been with my fiancée for 4 years. I’m 30 and she’s 39. She has a 16-year-old daughter. They moved in with me after we’ve been together for about 6 months. I never really got involved with the parenting of her daughter. It wasn’t my place and I never had kids, so I don’t have any experience, especially with teenagers.» Then, one day, the man became a keeper of the teenage girl’s secret. He wrote, «Two years ago, I caught her daughter with another girl when I came home from work. She begged me not to tell her mom, so I didn’t. It’s not my place to discuss her life.»

The OP’s fiancée showed an appalling reaction to her daughter’s private life.

The man continues his story, saying, «Yesterday, her daughter came home from school with a girl and came out to her mom. She flew into this rage and started cussing and calling her daughter names. And then she kicked her out and told her not to come back till she’s ’normal.’» He revealed that he couldn’t stand such a reaction from his life partner. The OP wrote, «I tried to reason with her, but she doesn’t care. She doesn’t want to see her daughter again.» The girl is now absolutely desperate and needs help. The OP revealed, «Her daughter went to stay with her girlfriend and her parents. I’ve been in contact with her and told her I’d try to persuade her mom to let her back in. But I don’t see that happening.» The man is disturbed by the whole situation, and he wants to help the girl sincerely. He wrote, «I don’t know what to do. I’m honestly disgusted with the way she reacted. I don’t want her daughter to be homeless. She’s a good kid and our relationship has been pretty good.»

The man finally made a tough but justified decision.

The man later posted an update about his situation. After he got a lot of advice from people who couldn’t remain indifferent to the situation, he ended up making a very tough choice. He wrote, «I told my fiancée it’s over. I can’t be with someone who abandons their kid because they’re gay. That’s just something I’m not willing to accept or forgive. I got her an Airbnb for the next month and gave her cash to rent an apartment after that month is over, and I’ll move her stuff when she gets her own place.

I know this is probably too generous, considering she just kicked out her kid without any remorse. But I’m not her. I’m not capable of doing that. Especially since I still love her despite what she did. She left an hour ago.» The man went even further and decided to protect the girl from harmful opinions and actions. He added, «I called her daughter and explained what happened. I told her she can move in with me. She was super happy and asked me to pick her up in a couple of hours.»

Now the man wants to bring the whole issue to a happy end, at all costs.

In his update, the man revealed, «I’m not her father and I never had any kids of my own, but I’ll try my best to take care of her both financially and emotionally. Raising a teenager will definitely be a challenge, but one that I’m happy to accept if it means she doesn’t have to go through what I went through when I was her age.» He responded to some people’s advice about the custody, saying, «For the people that said to call CPS or to get legally custody of her, there’s no point. In my country, a 16-year-old isn’t considered a minor anymore. Which means she can legally live with anyone she chooses without parental consent. And as far as adopting her or getting legal custody, I’m not her dad. I wouldn’t pretend to be. I’ll just take care of her till she wants to or is ready to move out.» The man still doesn’t lose hope that the relationship between the mom and daughter will be fine soon again. He wrote, «I really hope that both of them reconnect. But my fiancée isn’t welcome at my house anymore. I don’t want her in my life. I haven’t told my fiancée that her daughter is going to be living with me. If her daughter chooses to tell her herself, that’s her choice. I’m not going to force her to reconnect or keep in touch with her mother.»