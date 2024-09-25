I Have to Follow My DIL’s 4 Insulting Rules If I Want to Stay in My Son’s Life

Receiving rules from anyone is hard, but it’s especially difficult when they come from your son’s wife. Jenna’s daughter-in-law felt their relationship was too close and demanded boundaries, even giving her four strict rules to follow. Furious, Jenna reached out to us for advice on how to handle the situation.

Here is Jenna’s letter:

Thank you for writing us, Jenna! We’ve prepared some advice that can help you navigate through this situation.

Open communication with your son.

Schedule a calm and private conversation with your son. Share your feelings about the distance growing between you and how his wife’s rules affect your relationship. Emphasize that you value your bond and want to understand his perspective. This approach allows you to express your concerns without directly confronting his wife, which could create more tension.

Establish boundaries for yourself.

While it’s important to respect your daughter-in-law’s wishes, consider setting your own boundaries. If you can’t visit unannounced, determine how often you’re comfortable calling or visiting. This shows that you’re willing to compromise while maintaining your role in your son’s life. It might also help you avoid feeling hurt by her restrictions.

Seek quality over quantity.

Rather than focusing on how often you see your grandchild or your son, look for ways to make the time you spend together more meaningful. Plan special activities or one-on-one moments that are engaging and memorable, so when you do see them, it feels significant and not just routine.

Engage in family traditions.

Rather than demanding holidays with your son, propose a new tradition that includes both sides of the family. This could be a rotating schedule for holidays or planning a family gathering that includes your daughter-in-law’s parents. This way, you’re showing that you’re open to compromise and value family unity, which may help ease her concerns about pressure.