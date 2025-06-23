I Didn’t Invite My DIL on Our Family Trip — And I’m Not Sure I Regret It

The day after the dinner, I sat down with Ryan and told him I thought it would be better if Megan didn’t come on the family trip. I said I just needed some space and a break from all the tension. He didn’t take it well—he said he didn’t want to be caught in the middle and warned me that Megan wouldn’t be happy about it. He was right.

Later that day, she called me, clearly furious. She accused me of being too controlling and even said I was tearing the family apart. I was shocked—I really didn’t expect that level of anger.

Even so, we went ahead with the trip, and to be honest, it was calm and enjoyable. We laughed more, had meaningful conversations, and the whole atmosphere felt lighter. But ever since we got back, Megan hasn’t reached out. She won’t visit, and worst of all, I haven’t seen my granddaughter. That part really hurts.

Now I’m left wondering—should I reach out and say sorry? I’m torn and not sure how to fix things without losing even more.