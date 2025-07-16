I Refuse to Be My Wife’s Son’s Personal Chef, I Am Not His Father Anyway

I never imagined it would get this bad. When my stepson, Alex, moved in, I knew there would be an adjustment period. He was a teenager, a little rebellious, and dealing with the aftermath of his parents’ divorce. But I had always been the type to step up. I was there for my wife, Sarah, through thick and thin. I figured, “How hard could it be to support Alex through this rough patch?”

At first, it wasn’t too bad. I woke up early, as I always did, and made breakfast for myself—nothing fancy, just eggs and toast. But then, Alex started to complain and treat me like garbage. Every day. He’d say he didn’t like what I was making, that it wasn’t his “thing.” Fine, I thought. He’s a picky eater. I can handle this. So, I started making separate meals for him. Pancakes, cereal, waffles, anything to keep the peace.