5 Spine-Chilling Horror Stories That Make Horror Movies Look Soft

Sophie had always been close with her mother-in-law, Margaret, or she thought. But when Margaret moved in with them later, things began to change. Margaret welcomed Sophie with kindness, but something about the house felt off — too quiet, too still.

It started subtly. Sophie felt unusually tired, then nauseous in the mornings. At night, she often heard footsteps in the hallway, but when she checked, no one was there. Margaret was always in bed.

One night, Sophie decided to stay up and investigate. At midnight, she saw Margaret in the kitchen, pouring something into Sophie’s water bottle. The movement was subtle, barely noticeable, but enough to make Sophie’s blood run cold.

Margaret turned, a tight smile on her lips. “I thought I heard something. Just getting you some fresh water for the morning.”

Sophie didn’t say a word. She quietly backed away, her mind racing. She began planning her escape from this hell.