6 Quiet Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer That Could Be Warning You

If you’re feeling any pressure, pain, or cramping in your lower abdomen or pelvic area, it’s wise to reach out to your general practitioner. This type of discomfort is one of the most frequently noted signs of ovarian cancer, often occurring alongside persistent bloating. While some individuals compare it to menstrual cramps, others report a very different kind of pain. No matter how it manifests, any unfamiliar or ongoing discomfort should be taken seriously and assessed by a medical professional.