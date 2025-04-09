"Has Aged the Best," Lisa Kudrow (61) Stuns Fans With Her Natural Look

Lisa Kudrow made a reappearance on stage, and fans couldn't help but gush over her speech that pays a tribute to Matthew Perry. While the Friends cast has remained in the public consciousness for decades, Kudrow’s return stirred a particular kind of admiration—one rooted in appreciation for authenticity and poise.

Despite the years that have passed since Friends ended, her appearance remains refreshingly natural, free of the more dramatic cosmetic changes often seen in Hollywood. Fans, both online and in media discussions, are praising her timeless charm and sincerity.