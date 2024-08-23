11 Manicure Designs That Stood the Test of Time and Made a Huge Comeback

To get a fashionable manicure, you don’t have to test new and unfamiliar designs on your nails. This year, you may find a lot of familiar designs that were at the peak of their popularity at the end of the previous century. We decided to find out what exactly these nostalgic trends look like now.

Milky manicure

“Decided to go with a milky white color for this summer.”

At the end of the last century, white shades in nail polish were very popular: many supermodels and actresses flaunted this manicure. Now this trend is back again, and it’s really great. After all, thanks to milky shades, nails look healthy and shiny. In addition, white color combines well with any outfit. Therefore, after more than 2 decades, milky manicure still looks relevant.

On the other hand, bright neon colors have recently lost their former popularity. They just don’t seem to fit the image of “modest luxury” which is at the peak of fashion right now.

Rich shades of red

“I’m just obsessed with this color!”

In 1995, Times magazine recognized dark red nail polish as one of the most iconic shades of the decade. At that time, women favored saturated shades, and manicures looked almost black in certain lighting. This color could be seen on the pages of magazines and on TV screens. The dark red color is back in fashion again, but in a slightly different way. Now, burgundy shades with notes of brown are on trend.

But the shade of cherry cola that recently could be seen literally everywhere, is already a thing of the past. It seems that everyone is just fed up with it, and it’s slowly losing its relevance.

Tai-Dye

“Tai-Dye manicure”

Nails decorated with brightly colored splashes are now gaining popularity again. At the end of the last century, this design could be seen on T-shirts, jewelry and nails. This manicure is perfect for holidays: it looks bright, fresh and unusual. To create Tai-Dye design, you can use any colors you like, besides it looks nice on nails of different lengths, the main thing is to choose the right design.

Square nails

In recent years, women have almost forgotten about the square-shaped nails, preferring it to the oval or almond shape. However, now this nostalgic design is back on trend. Many people like the straight lines that make the manicure look elegant. If the square shape seems too radical for you, you can slightly round the edges. This intermediate variant between square and oval manicure emphasizes the natural beauty of fingers and looks great even on short nails.

Metallic manicure

“First time trying this manicure, and I love it!”

30 years ago, women were not afraid to shine from top to toes: frosty eyeshadows, frosty lipstick, frosty nail polish. The metallic effect was at the peak of popularity. Now the trend has come back. And you can choose any shade of metallic nail polish, from the brightest shades to natural colors. According to experts, bronze manicure will be especially popular this fall.

Soft pink nails

“Decided to get a neutral pink manicure.”

At the end of the last century, 2 contradictory trends prevailed in manicure: neutral and bold. This year, light pink coating has regained its former popularity. Thanks to this manicure, the nails look both natural and elegant.

But the bright pink manicure, which was so popular after the premiere of the movie Barbie, has already become a thing of the past. Now minimalism is on trend, so the nails painted in this color seem quite tasteless.

Funny and unusual design

“Wanted a simple black manicure but the tech suggested this design. I’m thrilled!”

30 years ago, women were not afraid to experiment with manicures. Thanks to this, funny cartoon pictures, unexpected abstract images and mischievous smiley faces were on their nails. Now this retro trend has returned again, so if you are bored with calm colors and neutral patterns, you can paint something bright and unusual on your nails.

At the same time, massive 3D nail decorations should be avoided. There is a fine line between interesting nail art and overt tastelessness, and it’s not always easy to see the difference. Besides, “quiet luxury” is in fashion now, so a manicure with a lot of different details may seem outdated.

French manicure

“I got a French manicure for the first time in my life.”

The once popular French manicure is back in all its glory. However, this year’s trend is when the strip at the tip of the nail is made as thin as possible. This option is perfect for those who don’t like too flashy design, but still want to stand out from the crowd. In addition, a micro French manicure makes short nails look longer.

But long nails with wide white stripes on the tips, which recently were at the peak of popularity, are now considered old-fashioned. This trend is a thing of the past now. Moreover, this design makes your nails look shorter.

Press-on nails

“Tried press-on nails for the first time.”

Not all women can grow long nails. Fortunately, press-on nails are back in fashion this season. And many modern options look like gel manicure and look quite natural. In addition, you don’t need to go to a nail salon to apply press-on nails.

Manicure decorated with glitter

Glitter nail polish gained real popularity at the end of the previous century. But at that time, glitter covered the entire nail plate, and women used more provocative designs. Now this design looks quite fusty, although they seem nostalgic. Stylists recommend using this nail polish more carefully, for example, by covering only the tips of the nails with glitter.

Half-moon manicure

“My half-moon manicure”

Although this design looks extremely fresh and modern, it was in trend even 3 decades ago. And it appeared in the 1920s. In those days, women began to slowly get rid of gloves and cover their nails with nail polish. But fully painted nails signified that a woman had something to hide. It was assumed that she had to work hard, so she was not a true lady. Thus, women specifically didn’t apply nail polish to the lunula to demonstrate clean and healthy nails. Nowadays, this design is a great alternative to the standard French manicure.