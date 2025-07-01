10 Cunning Riddles That Are Harder Than They Look

Mary lived in a luxurious mansion. One day, she discovered that all her jewelry had mysteriously disappeared. The police arrived at the crime scene and realized that the theft had occurred very recently. They questioned four people who were in the house at the time of the incident.

The gardener said he’d been tending the flower beds in the garden all morning. His hands were covered in green and brown stains from plants and soil. The builder claimed he’d been working in the yard, repairing the fence. His hands had splinters and small scratches.

Mary’s niece stated that she had been swimming in the pool all morning. The maid said she had been cleaning the windows, so she was still wearing silicone gloves. The detective asked everyone to show their hands and immediately knew who was lying.