10+ Unexpected Endings That Had a Stronger Twist Than a Mystery Novel

Curiosities
19 hours ago

Even when we feel confident about the direction a story is heading or believe we can foresee its outcome, life often throws a curveball. It defies our expectations, forcing us to reconsider what we thought we knew about the world or the people close to us. This compilation showcases tales where a single, unforeseen twist upends the entire narrative, turning everything upside down.

  • I had a colleague who never spoke to me—not even a word. I wanted to be friends with her because we were two females around the same age in the company. But a quick nod to my "Hi" was all I ever got. Yet, we exchanged work emails regularly.
    5 years later, at our annual Christmas party, she gave me a locket without a word and walked away. Inside, there was a piece of paper with 2 words: I'm mute. All these years, I'd assumed she didn’t want to talk to me. Our relationship didn’t change much after that. She stayed shy, and I simply smiled when I saw her, not wanting to bother her.
    7 years later, she suddenly left the company. I couldn’t even say goodbye. The next day, another colleague said, "Emma wanted you to have this." It was another locket. I opened it and found a folded piece of paper. It had 2 words: Favorite colleague.
    I was stunned. I never sensed she cared for me, yet she clearly did. I tried to find her, but she had moved abroad. I still keep both lockets, and they remind me of the quiet bonds we sometimes share without realizing it. Wherever she is, I hope Emma is doing well.
  • In college, four of us lived in a two-bedroom apartment. I shared a room with Reuben, who was a really introverted, shy nerd who didn't seem capable of socializing well or talking to women much.
    We had a small group of us go to this karaoke bar, picking the usual bad songs and singing stuff. Reuben hadn't joined in or sung anything, so we pushed him a little bit to pick a song, and he chose "Always" by Atlantic Starr.
    Then, it was like a moment out of a reality show—he just totally rocked that song, singing his heart out with more passion than I'd ever seen him put into anything. We were all silent and in awe that he could belt out a song like that and sing perfectly. © yakusokuN8 / Reddit
  • One day, when I was 10, I called the video store where my dad worked to talk to him and to see if he could bring me home Spyro for PlayStation, and the manager asked to speak to my mom. He then proceeded to tell us that my dad had robbed the store a couple of days prior and was arrested.
    He had been coming and going from the house as if he was still going to work all those days. Needless to say, the divorce happened shortly after. © EazyDAnk / Reddit
  • A colleague I've been working with for years, supporting her on two projects and exhausting myself to get promoted. We had a good relationship too. During our last round of evaluations, I asked for a promotion (to be on roughly the same level as her), thinking she would back me up. She didn’t and even said I wasn’t doing well or working independently enough.
    I later found out it was because she wanted to make sure I’d keep working for her. That was unexpected after four years of really helping her out. © elvagabundotonto / Reddit
  • I bought a used car from a friend during my college years who was a mechanic. The car looked like new, and I thought I knew him well enough to take his word that it was in "perfect shape and not needing any money spent on it."
    It turned out he used our friendship to unload a vehicle riddled with mechanical issues—including serious transmission problems, brake repairs, and electrical faults. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My friend got engaged. He’s been very vocal in the past about not wanting to get married, and when another friend got engaged after being with his girlfriend for six months, this guy went on a rant about how it was stupid to get engaged after such a short time.
    Well, come June, it turns out he’s engaged, has been for six weeks, and has only been with the girl since February. Oh, and she’s his best mate’s ex, and that relationship ended in January.
    The hypocrisy is staggering. © keekee13 / Reddit
  • I worked with a guy for 17 years. We got along pretty well and were work friends. I always covered for him when he messed up, needed a day off, or whatever. I never once complained to the boss about anything he did, even when sometimes I probably should have.
    Then I found out that for the last couple of years, he had been running me down in front of our supervisor. Any complaints I had made about work between us, he was running off to tell the owner. © FreydyCat / Reddit
  • In 7th grade, my friend came out to me as gay. No biggie. After the first year of college, he’s engaged and has a pregnant fiancée. © stefonio / Reddit
  • I thought she was my "best friend." She asked me to be the godmother to her son, and I said yes. About a month after the birth, we got matching tattoos for him (the baby). About two months after the baby was born, a mutual friend told me that she had an affair with the guy I was seeing while she was pregnant with my "godson"—so four months prior.
    I asked her about it, and she said it was years ago. It was not. He had told me the truth about it. Anyway, she said it was bad of me to be hurt by it and that she was sorry she even asked me to be the godmother. © f**guyst***gler / Reddit
  • My sister is five years older than me and still lived with the family at age 22. She didn’t do well in school and didn’t really manage to get going afterward, so everyone kind of just expected her to stick around. (My parents have a big house, so they gave her two rooms with her own kitchen, etc., because they thought she’d probably live with them for a long time.)
    One night, she packed all her stuff and left, breaking all contact with the family. I haven’t seen her since. (It’s been about four years.) © Unknwon author / Reddit
  • My cousin, who’s in his 50s, was having a rough time financially, so his parents (in their 70s or 80s, I think) helped him move out of state to be closer to them. They bought him a house and got him set up so he could become financially stable.
    Shortly after, he sold the house, pocketed the money, and went on an around-the-world trip. During that time, his dad passed away, and my cousin chose not to come home for the funeral.
    I never thought he would do something like this. Now I see him posting pictures from his trip on Facebook, having a grand old time. I feel bad for my aunt. © bigblackkittie / Reddit

Uncovering unsettling truths or hidden realities can profoundly impact us, particularly when they involve our most cherished relationships. The 15 revelations shared in this article have left those who experienced them grappling with shock and struggling to reconcile with the new reality they now face.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads