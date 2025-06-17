I Refuse to Postpone My Vacation—Now My MIL’s Blackmailing Me

I politely told her that we were leaving for our vacation and couldn’t host her. The next day, I received a message from my MIL. She said, “If you don’t cancel your vacation right now, I will stop helping you with your finances.” My husband and I had recently been relying on her for some financial assistance due to some unexpected expenses, and this was the last thing I expected.

She said she had “been there for us” in the past, and this was her way of “asking for something in return.” She claimed that “family is supposed to support each other,” and if I went on this trip, I’d be showing that I didn’t value her help. I was stunned. She was holding her financial support over my head in exchange for me staying home.