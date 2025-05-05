I Uninvited My Daughter-In-Law From Our Family Vacation

That same night, while we were setting the table, she came up to me with a sarcastic smile; and offended me and said in a low voice something that took the air out of my chest: —You always organize these trips because you want to control everything and make us do what you want.

At first I thought I had misheard. Then I thought it was a joke. But when I looked up and saw the defiant way she looked at me, I froze. Was that what she thought of me? That I was a manipulative witch instead of a mother and grandmother who gave everything she had to keep her family together? It hurt. It hurt like nothing had hurt in a long time. Because I never mistreated her. I never excluded her from anything. And yet she treated me as if everything I did had an ulterior motive.

That was the last straw. I just couldn’t take it anymore. I stood up in my seat, looked at her and shouted at her in front of the whole family everything I felt and what I had kept inside for too long: —Ungrateful! From the moment you set foot here, I have done nothing but treat you well, be close to you, be there for whatever you need, even invite you on this vacation! And this is how you repay me? Well, you know what, if it bothers you so much, don’t go! I don’t want you to go.