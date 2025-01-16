Brooke Shields Comments on Pamela Anderson, “She’s Not Wearing Makeup. So What?”

Brooke Shields certainly knows how to make a statement, on the red carpet or otherwise, and her latest book proves it. Titled, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old, it talks about her recent experiences with ageism, as she talks about herself, Marilyn Monroe, Pamela Anderson, and of course, the strange beauty standards of today.

Brooke Shields is comfortable with her beauty at 59.

Brooke Shields can only be described as a woman wearing many hats, given she’s a model, an actress, an author, a CEO and a wife, and a mother. Recently, Shields came on Good Morning America to discuss her latest book and what “aging” means to women, who are 40 plus. The Blue Lagoon actress said, “The beauty industry wants us to chase youth, we look at regrets — what if, what if. And I think it’s important to understand where you’ve been, but I think it’s really joyous to say, ‘I may not know where I’m going, but I’m here.’” In an interview, Shields also declared, “The more I talked to women who are over 40, the more I realized that part of chasing youth is not just for themselves, but for other people. It’s for partners, it’s for the way you’re looked at in public, and it’s a dangerous, slippery slope. We’re not allowed to just grow and experience our life and be OK with it.”

“I’m a disappointment as an older person.”

Shields made a somewhat controversial statement in an interview, claiming he was a disappointment as an older person. Of course, this was not what she felt, rather a somewhat insulting perspective she heard from someone. The 59-year-old said, “Not too long ago, a gentleman and I were speaking about years of wine vintages. I said my age—I was 58 at the time—and the minute I did, he stopped in his tracks and said, ’You really shouldn’t have told me that.’ And I thought, Wow. He wasn’t being mean; it was just his honest reaction.” Shields felt that some people felt let down by her age, or the fact that she was aging, which is all very weird to her, it being a natural phenomenon for everyone. She continued to say, “People imprint onto me what they remember from a certain era of my life, and they’re attached to that. By virtue of that fact, I’m a disappointment as an older person.” While making sure to tell everyone that she was not comparing herself to Marilyn Monroe, Shields said that because Monroe died young, she is forever remembered and idolized like that. She further clarified, “If we saw her as a 70-year-old woman, we’d probably be like, ’Oh, she’s no longer Marilyn Monroe.’ There’s something that happens to the human psyche with a face we’ve gotten attached to for some reason.”

“Everybody’s got a lot to say about Pamela Anderson.”

Shields feels it's rebellious to embrace aging. The Pretty Baby star also had something to say about the recent fuss about Pamela Anderson's Golden Globes appearance, where she appeared on the red carpet without makeup. Shields said, “All of a sudden everybody’s got a lot to say about Pamela Anderson without any makeup on. OK, so she’s not wearing makeup. So what? It’s so interesting that it’s considered edgy.”

For Anderson, the push came from within, to be her natural self, especially after her makeup artist passed away. Along with her fans, her sons support it wholeheartedly. For Shields, the same kind of support comes from her daughters. The mom-of-two revealed that her daughters read all the comments on her social media accounts, and one comment in particular elicited rueful laughs. Shields recalled, “She said, 'Oh my God, Mom, someone was trying to be nice, but they said, Oh, it’s so nice to see that she hasn’t had any work done, and she’s just aging naturally.'” The Mom of the Bride actress also feels that everyone is almost myopic when it comes to youth, losing sight of the value of experience and age. She admitted, “I look at my two girls—everything’s higher and tighter and smoother. And I know it’s all appealing, and it does sell, but I want my girls to not be terrified to be my age.”

Loves being pampered but keeps to a simple beauty routine.

When it comes to beauty, Shields admits she only started enjoying taking care of herself later, because before that beauty was a job for her. When she’s not facing the camera, all she focuses on is keeping her skin and hair moisturized and hydrated, keeping makeup minimal. For her, beauty is also self-love, and she admits, “I love being pampered—even just going around the corner to the nail salon and getting a 30-minute back massage, and I’ll just zone out.” For the rest, it’s more about beauty on the inside, and Shields loves spending time with people who make her laugh or “who I leave either knowing a bit more about myself or remembering something I liked about myself through them.”

