Meg Ryan Stuns in New Appearance — People Are Observing One Thing

Meg Ryan stole the spotlight at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala, effortlessly commanding attention in a floral dress that was both flirty and elegant. While her outfit dazzled, it was her radiant features that became the true focus of the night, all people seemed to agree on one thing.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

The You’ve Got Mail actress made a stylish entrance at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures event in Los Angeles. She wore a green floral dress with striking black-and-white accents, designed by Loewe, perfectly fitting the star-studded occasion.

Ryan completed her chic ensemble with black open-toe wedges, a delicate silver necklace, and a bold, chunky ring. She styled her iconic short blonde hair in soft waves, adding to her effortlessly chic appearance.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

People were quick to flood the star with compliments, praising both her outfit choice and her overall appearance. Someone noted, ’’Love that dress, it’s beautiful and looks great on her,’’ while another simply added, ’’LOVELY!... just lovely...’’

IMAGO/Antonio Balic / CROPIX /Imago Stock and People/East News , IMAGO/Antonio Balic / CROPIX /Imago Stock and People/East News

Online observers pointed out how natural and graceful the actress is looking now, particularly given past speculation about cosmetic procedures altering her features. One of those admirers even commented, ’’She is looking like our old Meg. Looks great.’’

Nicole Kidman, another Hollywood icon, also graced the 2024 Academy Museum Gala with her presence. Just days later, she made another stunning appearance, sparking a massive wave of reactions. Check out both of her standout looks here.