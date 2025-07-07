My Son Excluded Me From His Graduation—And the Reason Was Much Worse

My hands trembled as I opened it. He had taken a test, likely to learn more about our family roots. But the results were shocking: our DNA didn’t match. That one sheet of paper changed everything.

My son had found out, on his own, that I wasn’t his biological father. It felt like the ground disappeared beneath my feet. I rushed to my wife, holding the test in my hands, asking for answers. She broke down and admitted the truth.

Long before we were married, she had a brief relationship with someone else. She had found out she was pregnant after we got back together, but she never told me. I had raised my son as my own all these years. Loved him unconditionally. I was his father in every way that mattered... until a piece of paper ruined it all.

I told my wife I needed some space and came over to my brother’s house. My son doesn’t know that I know. I don’t know how to face my wife or son again. I’m too overwhelmed. My trust is broken forever, and I don’t think I can ever forgive my wife.

I don’t know if I can ever look at my son without being reminded of my wife’s betrayal. What should I do? Am I a bad person for thinking I should cut ties with them all to protect my peace?