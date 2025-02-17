Demi Moore Turns Heads at BAFTAs 2025 and Her Mouth Becomes Center of Attention
The EE BAFTA 2025 Awards returned for a spectacular evening, celebrating the year’s finest films and creative visionaries. After six years at the Royal Albert Hall, the event found a new home in 2023 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, now a hub of BAFTA glamour. Among the many luminaries in attendance, Demi Moore made a dazzling entrance, effortlessly blending Hollywood sophistication with red-carpet allure. Dressed in a breathtaking gown, she commanded attention with her signature poise, reaffirming her status as a cinematic and fashion icon.
The 62-year-old actress showcased her incredible physique in a vibrant, sequin-adorned halterneck dress with a daring backless design. Completing the glamorous look, she added height with a pair of elegant heels and carried a coordinating sequined clutch.
Wearing her long, dark locks in loose waves, Demi complemented her glamorous ensemble with silver drop earrings and a matching bracelet from De Beers jewelry. The Ghost actress radiated confidence, flashing her dazzling smile while wearing a flawless Charlotte Tilbury makeup look as she struck poses on the star-studded red carpet.
Having recently earned her first acting award at the Golden Globes for her performance in Substance, Demi is now nominated for Leading Actress alongside Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, 38, and Saoirse Ronan, 30, for The Outrun. Industry experts believe that the Ghost star's inclusion in the BAFTA shortlist will boost her chances of winning her first Oscar.
The EE BAFTA Film Awards feature 25 competitive categories, all determined by BAFTA members. This year’s ceremony introduces exciting changes, including a brand-new Children’s & Family Film category, recognizing outstanding films that captivate audiences across generations. This marks the first addition to the BAFTA Film Awards lineup in five years. Another major update includes a revised voting process for the Outstanding British Film category, ensuring a fresh approach to recognizing excellence in British cinema.
Demi Moore’s appearance received widespread praise across the internet, with many admirers complimenting her timeless beauty. One fan remarked, "Demi always looks amazing, and happy." Another added, "Demi continually looks sensational these days, her stylist is amazing!"
Others marveled at her youthful look, with one comment reading, "Demi is gorgeous. I can’t believe she’s 62!" and another simply stating, "She looks great." Another admirer echoed this sentiment, noting, "She looks great, her face is frozen in time."
However, not all reactions were entirely positive. Some expressed skepticism about her appearance, with one commenting, "Her cheeks are sagging!! This is why I WILL NEVER get fillers or Botox!!!" Another critique stated, "More plastic than Barbie!" while a different user observed, "Her cheeks are falling, and she is old."
Others specifically pointed out her cosmetic procedures, with one remarking, "The cheeks are overdone," and another sharing mixed feelings, "She’s so gorgeous and elegant…wish she didn’t meddle with her naturally beautiful face."
Criticism continued, particularly regarding her facial expressions. One commenter wrote, "She literally can't close her mouth now. The frozen duck lips just look awful." Another added, "Her face looks stuck..."
Meanwhile, some took a broader view of her overall appearance, with one remarking, "The dress is ok. It's pretty enough. Her arms give away her age, and her face looks weird and plastic. Is her mouth frozen in that shape?"
Despite the divide in opinions, Moore’s appearance continues to spark conversation, with many recognizing her as an enduring Hollywood icon.
