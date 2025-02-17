Demi Moore Turns Heads at BAFTAs 2025 and Her Mouth Becomes Center of Attention

The 62-year-old actress showcased her incredible physique in a vibrant, sequin-adorned halterneck dress with a daring backless design. Completing the glamorous look, she added height with a pair of elegant heels and carried a coordinating sequined clutch.

Wearing her long, dark locks in loose waves, Demi complemented her glamorous ensemble with silver drop earrings and a matching bracelet from De Beers jewelry. The Ghost actress radiated confidence, flashing her dazzling smile while wearing a flawless Charlotte Tilbury makeup look as she struck poses on the star-studded red carpet.